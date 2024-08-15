Top track

Hana Vu

The Lodge - Deaf Institute
Thu, 15 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£12.25

About

SJM Concerts Presents

Hana Vu

plus Support

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by SJM Concerts.
£
Lineup

Hana Vu

Venue

The Lodge - Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor Street, Manchester, M1 7HE, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
140 capacity
