Euros Childs

Brudenell Social Club
Thu, 10 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£22.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Euros Childs has been making music for over thirty years, as a solo artist and as the frontman of Gorky's Zygotic Mynci. He's released 19 solo albums to date, most of which have appeared on his own National Elf label. Since 2019 Euros has also been playing...

This is a 14+ event
Please Please You & Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Euros Childs

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

