Opera: Chant Des Équinoxes with Gilbert-Michel Rolle and Katya Grineva

The Local
Sun, 22 Sept, 5:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $29.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Highly acclaimed tenor Gilbert-Michel Rolle and renowned pianist Katya Grineva will perform Rolle’s new composition Chant Des Équinoxes (Song of the Equinoxes) for voice and piano on the day of the Fall Equinox. Additional works include Sebben Crudele by A...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Local.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

