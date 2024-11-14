DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Xiu Xiu – Jamie Stewart and Angela Seo – have been creating confrontational experimental rock since 2002. Based out of California, they blend textured post punk, futuristic synthpop and alternative folk, often performing at art exhibitions (including at th
'One of underground music's consistently brilliant anomalies.' Pitchfork
Formed in 2002, Xiu Xiu (Angela Seo and Jamie Stewart) are an American experimental rock band from San Jose, California.
With a back catalogue spanning over 20 years, they have neve...
