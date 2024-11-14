Top track

I Luv the Valley OH!

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Xiu Xiu

Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts
Thu, 14 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I Luv the Valley OH!
Got a code?

About Xiu Xiu

Xiu Xiu – Jamie Stewart and Angela Seo – have been creating confrontational experimental rock since 2002. Based out of California, they blend textured post punk, futuristic synthpop and alternative folk, often performing at art exhibitions (including at th Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

'One of underground music's consistently brilliant anomalies.' Pitchfork

Formed in 2002, Xiu Xiu (Angela Seo and Jamie Stewart) are an American experimental rock band from San Jose, California.

With a back catalogue spanning over 20 years, they have neve...

This is a 14+ event. Under 16s should be accompanied by an adult 18+
Presented by Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Xiu Xiu

Venue

Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts

Gardner Center Rd, Falmer, Brighton BN1 9RA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.