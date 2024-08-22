Top track

La Bringue - GLITTER PARTY - LILLE

La Boucherie
Thu, 22 Aug, 11:00 pm
PartyLille
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

🎉 La Bringue - GLITTER PARTY - LILLE 🥳

La Bringue est de retour à Lille pour t'offrir une soirée pleine de paillettes 🤩🤩

Ce qui vous attend :

💃 Une piste de danse réservée aux meufs pour exprimer votre liberté

👗 NO DRESS CODE : talons, basket, mi...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Bringue.
Venue

La Boucherie

32 Rue Masséna, 59000 Lille, France
Doors open11:00 pm

