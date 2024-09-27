DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
El próximo 27 de septiembre, Bajolicencia y Lee Cantinas vuelven a los escenarios de Madrid. La sala Independance será testigo del rock urbano y el punk rock más rabiosos de la escena madrileña actual. Una cita que no puede faltar para animarnos en la vuel...
