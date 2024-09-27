Top track

BAJOLICENCIA Y LEE CANTINAS

Independance Club
Fri, 27 Sept, 7:45 pm
About

El próximo 27 de septiembre, Bajolicencia y Lee Cantinas vuelven a los escenarios de Madrid. La sala Independance será testigo del rock urbano y el punk rock más rabiosos de la escena madrileña actual. Una cita que no puede faltar para animarnos en la vuel...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Independance Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open7:45 pm

