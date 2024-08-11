Top track

Hong Kong Fuck You - Another Fucking Day in Paradise

Hong Kong Fuck You, No Model, Bandit, Brainwashed

Ukie Club
Sun, 11 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tickets for our August 11th show with Hong Kong Fuck You, No Model, Bandit, Brainwashed at Ukie Club.

Venue is not wheelchair accessible.

All ages
Presented by 4333 Collective and Rat Milk.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hong Kong Fuck You, Bandit, Brainwashed

Venue

Ukie Club

847 N Franklin St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

