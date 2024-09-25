DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Papa Jack Couch and the Standard Electric Band with special guest Dreamweavers live at Eddie's Attic!
“More than the tales of heartache, smiles, bad luck, and devotion to the Almighty, what gives weight to Papa Jack Couch’s songs of life … is the exquisit...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.