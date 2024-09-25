DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Papa Jack Couch and the Standard Electric Band with special guest Dreamweavers

Eddie's Attic
Wed, 25 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $16.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Papa Jack Couch and the Standard Electric Band with special guest Dreamweavers live at Eddie's Attic!

“More than the tales of heartache, smiles, bad luck, and devotion to the Almighty, what gives weight to Papa Jack Couch’s songs of life … is the exquisit...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 1 hour of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

