Top track

Nueve Lio - LANDMINE

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rendezvous Day Party in San Jose (Hip-Hop and R&B)

Fuze
Sun, 4 Aug, 4:00 pm
PartySan Jose
$28.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nueve Lio - LANDMINE
Got a code?

About

Still In Motion & Leverage present: The Rendezvous

A new venture about community through great great music and even better company. This is our first day fade and we got some special guests with us! Grab a drink or few and lets have a time at Fuze!

Free...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Jay Esguerra dba Leverage Events Limited Co.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Fuze

58 South 1st Street, San Jose, California 95113, United States
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.