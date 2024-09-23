Top track

Asylum

Vended

El Club Detroit
Mon, 23 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Asylum
About

Vended pushes the limits of combustible energy and raw aggression in every song and

performance. The core element at the band's heart–in the music, message, and theatricality–is authenticity. Vended unleashes a bold, honest, passionate take on heavy music...

All ages
Presented by El Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

