>What time does the event start and end each day?

Doors open at 7 pm and the festival ends at 2 am each night.

>Can I show up at any time?

As long as you are in possession of a valid ticket that has not been scanned, you may enter at anytime

>Where is this event?

South 48 Complex- Music Yard- 2433 S. Blvd.

>Is re-entry allowed?

No, you will only be allowed to enter one time per day if you leave the premises

>What is the camera policy?

Professional video cameras are not permitted. Official media will already be approved and will have access to the event.

>Is there parking available?

Rideshare and light rail (New Bern stop) transportation are HIGHLY encouraged however, there is LIMITED parking around Southbound and Mac’s Speed Shop

>Is this a cashless event?

The bar operations will be cashless but cash entry and cash tips will be accepted.

>Is this a 21+ event?

Yes, anyone under the age of 21 will be prohibited from entering the festival. You must present a valid ID to enter.

>Will there be food?

There will be food offered from the Southbound menu.

>Can I bring props with my costume?

Yes, props are allowed as long as they are not fake weapons.

>Can we bring totems?

No, we appreciate the enthusiasm but we will not be allowing totems.

>What if I lose something at the event?

Anything found during the event will be turned in to the front check-in area. You can contact our Instagram after the event if you lost an item.