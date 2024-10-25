DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SAVE THE DATE! Queen's Carnival cordially invites you to the madness on October 25th and 26th for a magnificent two-day Halloween celebration! We present the grandest party in the Carolinas featuring music, art, performance, refreshments, and everything in...
>What time does the event start and end each day?
Doors open at 7 pm and the festival ends at 2 am each night.
>Can I show up at any time?
As long as you are in possession of a valid ticket that has not been scanned, you may enter at anytime
>Where is this event?
South 48 Complex- Music Yard- 2433 S. Blvd.
>Is re-entry allowed?
No, you will only be allowed to enter one time per day if you leave the premises
>What is the camera policy?
Professional video cameras are not permitted. Official media will already be approved and will have access to the event.
>Is there parking available?
Rideshare and light rail (New Bern stop) transportation are HIGHLY encouraged however, there is LIMITED parking around Southbound and Mac’s Speed Shop
>Is this a cashless event?
The bar operations will be cashless but cash entry and cash tips will be accepted.
>Is this a 21+ event?
Yes, anyone under the age of 21 will be prohibited from entering the festival. You must present a valid ID to enter.
>Will there be food?
There will be food offered from the Southbound menu.
>Can I bring props with my costume?
Yes, props are allowed as long as they are not fake weapons.
>Can we bring totems?
No, we appreciate the enthusiasm but we will not be allowing totems.
>What if I lose something at the event?
Anything found during the event will be turned in to the front check-in area. You can contact our Instagram after the event if you lost an item.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.