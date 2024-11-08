DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mustard Plug | Catch 22 | The Iron Roses

The Meadows
Fri, 8 Nov, 6:30 pm
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Kingsland Presents: Mustard Plug / Catch 22 with Special Guest The Iron Roses

This is an 16+ event
The Kingsland Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Catch 22, Mustard Plug

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

