Horse Meat Disco Labor Day Weekend

Knockdown Center
Sun, 1 Sept, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$74.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

JWP Presents

Horse Meat Disco New York

Music by

HORSE MEAT DISCO

JUTIN STRAUSS

NAIM

Hosts:

Apollo

Phillip Evelyn II

Fashion Faguette

Levi Jackman Foster

Martin Gregory Jerez

Justin Justfan

NYSOCIAL BEE

Paloma Perez

Dahlia Sin

Knockdown Cent...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by JWP.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

