January Blues Festival: Band of Friends

229
Sun, 12 Jan 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Irish Blues-Rock guitarist, songwriter Rory Gallagher started out in R&B power trio Taste in 1966. Taste supported Cream and Blind Faith before splitting in 1970 after their appearance at the Isle of Wight Festival.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Band Of Friends

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 1 - entrance through the double glass doors.

