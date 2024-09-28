DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Indira Paganotto's very own ARTCORE touches down in London for its inaugural showcase in the capital, featuring a monumental multi-venue spectacular delivering 12 hours of non-stop music. The event kicks off at the prestigious Art Deco venue Troxy from 6:0...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs