Indira Paganotto Presents ARTCORE

Troxy
Sat, 28 Sept, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
From £41.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Indira Paganotto's very own ARTCORE touches down in London for its inaugural showcase in the capital, featuring a monumental multi-venue spectacular delivering 12 hours of non-stop music. The event kicks off at the prestigious Art Deco venue Troxy from 6:0...

This is a 18+ event.
Presented by ADP.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sumia, CHRS, OGUZ and 1 more

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

