Top track

DJ Nobu - Safari

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DJ NOBU, SÉBASTIEN BOUCHET

Le Silencio
Sat, 10 Aug, 11:00 pm
DJParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

DJ Nobu - Safari
Got a code?

About

He is simply one of the best DJ selectors. A living encyclopedia of sound, the Japanese Nobu knows how to captivate his audience like no one else. With his unparalleled sets, he takes his audience around the world and sends dancers into orbit like no one e...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Silencio Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Nobu

Venue

Le Silencio

142 Rue Montmartre, 75002 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends6:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.