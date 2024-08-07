DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A Lume di Candela - Bassano del Grappa

Villa Angaran San Giuseppe
Wed, 7 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsBassano del Grappa
From €21.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

I concerti a lume di candela arrivano a Bassano del Grappa!

Mercoledì 7 agosto vi proponiamo un'occasione unica per osservare le stelle cadenti e assistere al concerto per pianoforte di Davide Scarabottolo, pianista padovano vincitore di oltre quarant...

Tutte le età
Presentato da A Lume di Candela

Lineup

Venue

Villa Angaran San Giuseppe

Via Cà Morosini, 41, 36061 Bassano del Grappa VI, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

