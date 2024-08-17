DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BLACKOUT: A NIGHT OF BRITNEY SPEARS

The Garrison
Sat, 17 Aug, 10:00 pm
PartyToronto
CA$18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This is an 19+ event
Presented by THROB
$
Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Doors open10:00 pm

