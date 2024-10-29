Top track

Useless Eaters - Aftershock

Useless Eaters

Point Ephémère
Tue, 29 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€13.44

About

Useless Eaters is a dynamic punk and garage rock band that emerged onto the music scene in 2008, hailing from Memphis, Tennessee. The project is the brainchild of musician Seth Sutton, who started as a protege of the late Jay Reatard.

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
Lineup

Useless Eaters

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

