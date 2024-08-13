DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Little Dawson's presents: Sonic the Hedgehog

Belgrave Music Hall
Tue, 13 Aug, 12:00 pm
FilmLeeds
Calling tiny film buffs and their adults! Our Little Dawson's film club have more free screenings for you this summer.

Next in the lineup is Sonic the Hedgehog! Enjoy this action-packed, animated adventure in a relaxed and family-friendly space. Grab your...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Little Dawson's.

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open12:00 pm
350 capacity
