Top track

Such A Thing

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PLATFORM #11 : Alex Isley, Arin Ray, Armel Bizzman

La Place
Sat, 12 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€20.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Such A Thing
Got a code?

About

Live Nation et La Place vous donnent rendez-vous avec PLATFORM le samedi 12 octobre 2024. À l’affiche de cette nouvelle soirée : Alex Isley, Arin Rey & Armel Bizzman !

Présenté par Live Nation France.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alex Isley, Arin Ray, Armel Bizzman

Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.