DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Signature Brew Haggerston's 6th Birthday - Beer and Music

Signature Brew Haggerston
Sat, 3 Aug, 12:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Signature Brew Haggerston's 6th Birthday party!

This August, we're celebrating our 6th time around the sun! We'll be hosting you for beers from our line up as well as some of our favourite, local East London breweries.

Food from The Deli Society's great...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm
150 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.