Top track

Silverbacks - Archive Material

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Silverbacks

The Shacklewell Arms
Sat, 26 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Silverbacks - Archive Material
Got a code?

About Silverbacks

Silverbacks’ founding members (and brothers) Kilian and Daniel O’Kelly have been writing songs together since childhood, but they only formed their band during the 2010s. Their quick-witted lyricism is backed by lazy post-punk guitars, wonky vocals and jag Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Support act(s): tbc

Age restrictions: 18+ only (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Silverbacks

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.