Top track

Free to Live in Colour

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pixey: Album Launch Show

The Jacaranda
Fri, 2 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
From £10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Free to Live in Colour
Got a code?

About

Pixey Album Launch Show Live at The Jacaranda.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jacaranda Records.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pixey

Venue

The Jacaranda

21-23 Slater St, Liverpool L1 4BW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.