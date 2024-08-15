Top track

DEAD POSEY w/ Frankie And The Studs, Nightfeen

Sinwave
Thu, 15 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
From $9.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DEAD POSEY take over Sinwave Thursday August 15th with Frankie and the Studs and Nightfeen!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sinwave.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dead Posey

Venue

Sinwave

1412 South Main Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89104, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

