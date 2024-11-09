DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
One of the most visible female-fronted bands of the Britpop era, Louise Wener and her “sleeperblokes” found success with The It Girl (1996) and a memorable Blondie cover on the Trainspotting soundtrack before disbanding in 1998.
Crosstown Concerts Presents...
Sleeper Unplugged
