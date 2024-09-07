Top track

Noon A.M. - After All

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Noon A.M.

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 7 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Noon A.M. - After All
Got a code?

About

Noon A.M. are Max Rhodes (lead vocals & guitar), Ben O’Connor (guitar and vocals), Oli Pratt (drums) and Angus Kennedy (bass). Formed by Ben and Max in 2020 during the covid-19 pandemic, the pair began writing and self producing songs, quickly garnering at...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352a Mare Street, London, E8 1HR, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs