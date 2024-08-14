DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Weatherman + Your French Girlfriend + Sheepish

Paper Dress Vintage
Wed, 14 Aug, 7:30 pm
From £7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Flash Delirium & Paper Dress Live present..

WEATHERMAN

Weatherman are a five-piece band whose live shows are laden with art rock vocal lines and unique instrumentals. Sax and violin combine with an interjecting rhythm section to create a sound that has e...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Flash Delirium & Paper Dress Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Your French Girlfriend, Weatherman

Paper Dress Vintage

352a Mare Street, London, E8 1HR, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

