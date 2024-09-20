DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
> This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.
>> Free w/ RSVP before 10:00PM [limited qty]
Club Blush is an ethereal and euphoric dance night featuring your favorite electronic anthems.
A tribute to the hits from ODESZA, Rufus Du Sol,...
