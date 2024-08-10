DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Announcing - WAKE ME UP 2010's EDM THROWBACK NIGHT
Join us on August 10th at The Music Yard as we take a trip back to where it all started! Presenting our EDM throwback night WAKE ME UP feat the sounds of Skrillex, Afrojack, Zedd, Avicii, Swedish House Ma...
- 21+
- Doors: 6pm
- Encouraged to Uber, Lyft train (New Bern station) to venue
- We serve our full Southbound food & beverage menu through both bars
- Restrooms are located in the Studio venue located behind The Music Yard stage
- Drink responsibly
- No large bags
- No pets
- Enter through the South Blvd box office entrance
- No outside food & beverage
