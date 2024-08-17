DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BRPM Showcase

ONCE at the Crystal Ballroom
Sat, 17 Aug, 11:00 am
GigsBoston
$23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Boston Raising Powerful Musicians (BRPM) empowers girls, women, and gender-expansive youths and adults to believe in themselves by building a supportive community that fosters self-expression, confidence, and collaboration through music education and perfo...

This is an all ages event
Presented by ONCE and BRPM
ONCE at the Crystal Ballroom

55 Davis Square, Somerville, MA 02144, USA
Doors open11:00 am

