Shermanology - U Got Me

Shermanology

SPYBAR
Sat, 12 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20

About Shermanology

Siblings Andy and Dorothy Sherman joined forces in the late ’00s to form Shermanology. A tech-house duo firmly rooted in the R&B, soul and Caribbean music they were raised on, Andy’s sprightly production touches along with Dorothy’s gospel-soaked voice hol Read more

Event information

When you hear it, there can be no doubt that it’s that Shermanology sound. Brother/sister duo Andy and Dorothy Sherman have spent the last five years refining their dynamic blend of soul-infused tech house, donning the edge and energy of their Caribbean an...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
Lineup

Shermanology

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

