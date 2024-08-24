Top track

Hunter/Game - Stars - Mano Le Tough Remix

Mano Le Tough presents: Passion Beat Summer party

Colour Factory
Sat, 24 Aug, 4:00 pm
PartyLondon
About

Parable and Mano Le Tough proudly present Passion Beat London on August 24th in the heart of Hackney Wick. Featuring some very special guests, the event will showcase a summer day and night boogie session in the capital.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Parable.
Lineup

3
Mano Le Tough, Alinka, Luke Alessi and 3 more

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Doors open4:00 pm

