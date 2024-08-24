DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Parable and Mano Le Tough proudly present Passion Beat London on August 24th in the heart of Hackney Wick. Featuring some very special guests, the event will showcase a summer day and night boogie session in the capital.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.