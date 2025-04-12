DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Outer Town Festival - Saturday April 12th 2025
1 Road • 50+ Acts • 8 Venues • 9 Stages
VENUES
Trinity Centre
Exchange
Old Market Assembly
The Ill Repute
Elmers Arms
To The Moon
+Moor Beer After-Party
Some venues will not allow u14's access past 1...
