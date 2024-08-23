Top track

S4

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Free From Sleep presents: Simon Doty

Headrow House
Fri, 23 Aug, 11:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

S4
Got a code?

About

Simon Doty's debut show in Leeds with support from TechTechTech DJs. Tickets available now!

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Free From Sleep.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Simon Doty

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs