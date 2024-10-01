DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Frenchy - Embrace The Chaos

The Bill Murray
Tue, 1 Oct, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£27.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Life is chaos. Comedy is chaos. At least the way Frenchy does it…

The Australian rapscallion Frenchy is back with a brand-new stand-up show in which he embraces all the chaos of life, on stage. This is his 10th year doing comedy full time, so he’s written...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
Accessibility information

