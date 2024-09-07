Top track

Adana Twins - My Computer

Adana Twins

On The Hiyu
Sat, 7 Sept, 4:30 pm
DJSeattle
$75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DAZED, Give'nGroove, and VIVID are joining forces to bring Adana Twins for a nautical Seattle debut! We couldn't think of a better space for their sound than the majestic views that surround the Hiyu's voyage. Driven by a deep-seated desire to transmit emo...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by DAZED, Give and Groove, and ViViD Presents
Lineup

Venue

On The Hiyu

860 Terry Avenue North, Seattle, Washington 98109, United States
Doors open4:30 pm

