DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

The Gallifrey Cabaret

The Clapham Grand
Wed, 9 Oct, 6:30 pm
TheatreLondon
From £12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

All of Time and Space??

ANYTHING COULD HAPPEN..!! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️✨

This winter we’re returning to the spectacular Clapham Grand for another night of cosmic campery, all inspired by the greatest show in the galaxy… DOCTOR WHO!

As we pilot our trusty LGBTQ+A...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs