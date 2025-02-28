DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cydonia Knights (Muse tribute)

New Cross Inn
Fri, 28 Feb 2025, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
New Cross Live presents

Cydonia Knights - Muse Tribute

The UK's longest running & most followed Muse Tribute act. An authentic 3 piece simulation of the multi award winning rock trio.

https://www.cydoniaknights.com/

Friday 28th February 2025

12+, U16s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by New Cross Inn.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Cydonia Knights

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

