DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Appearing IN PERSON, ELI HOWARD & THE GREATER GOOD w/very special guests!!!
ABOUT ELI HOWARD & THE GREATER GOOD ::
Eli Howard, founder and lead vocalist of Eli Howard and the Greater Good, is a folk singer who ended up with an electric guitar. The Greate...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.