Adrenalize - The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience

Elkton Music Hall
Sat, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
$32
Drawing their name from Def Leppard's fifth studio album, ADRENALIZE – The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience recreates the chart-topping, chest-thumping anthems that made Def Leppard an iconic and dominant force in arena rock of the '80s and beyond.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall.
Adrenalize

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

Will there be seating?

This show will be primarily seated with room for dancing if the mood strikes you.

