Top track

Wild Love - Tuesday Night

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Something Simple

Songbyrd
Fri, 23 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Wild Love - Tuesday Night
Got a code?

About

Starting as a duo in DC, Sam Feldman and Max Berger cranked out pop-rock tracks in their home studio, enhanced with original art. They grew into a full band with Derek Fischer (bass), Brett Offutt (keys), and Stewart Hahn (drums), performing with notable a...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Songbyrd.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Something Simple, Wild Love

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.