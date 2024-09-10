DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DOORS 6:30PM
Inspired by their hugely popular podcast ‘Things People Do’, Joe Marler and Tom Fordyce are recording episodes in front of a live audience at London’s iconic Clapham Grand.
