DEAF CLUB

Bloom
Sat, 30 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMezzago
€9.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bloom presenta DEAF CLUB!

Deaf Club is a savage sound bath dripping with sardonicism: a blastbeat-centric hardcore punk assault channeling crust, thrash, and grind (un)sensibilities. Succinct pauses, surreal frequencies and effects, breakneck pace and sha...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Cooperativa Sociale il Visconte di Mezzago.

Lineup

Deaf Club

Venue

Bloom

Via Eugenio Curiel, 39, 20883 Mezzago MB, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

