Top track

Deo’Jorge - Do Androids Dream

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HOT HONEY SUNDAYS ROAD TO III POINTS BOAT PARTY

Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises
Sun, 4 Aug, 3:00 pm
DJNew York
From $47.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Deo’Jorge - Do Androids Dream
Got a code?

About

21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

Boarding Begins: 3:00 PM

Sailing Begins: 4:00 PM

Sailing Ends: 8:00 PM

*If you arrive after the boat sets sail at 4:00 PM there will be no refund issued.

Address for boarding: 83 North River...

21+
Presented by Avant Gardner.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Hot Honey Sundays, Deo'Jorge, Anna Collecta and 1 more

Venue

Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises

83 North River Piers West 43nd Street and, 12th Ave, New York, NY 10036
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.