DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Celebrating the rhythm, energy, and infectious Cuban beats, this month with a special series from Pablo Barrios and his trio. This iconic ensemble will transport you to the lively streets of Latin America infusing salsa, jazz and Cuban rhythms. Prepare for...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.