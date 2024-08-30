DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Arthur Vint & Associates: "Copper State" Album Release

The Century Room
Fri, 30 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

($20-$30 tickets | 7pm & 9pm shows) Century Room Artistic Director (and house drummer) takes center stage to play music from his “lost” country/jazz album “Copper State.” Recorded in October of 2019 in New York City, this album has sat on the shelf for alm...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by the Century Room
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.