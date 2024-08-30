DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
($20-$30 tickets | 7pm & 9pm shows) Century Room Artistic Director (and house drummer) takes center stage to play music from his “lost” country/jazz album “Copper State.” Recorded in October of 2019 in New York City, this album has sat on the shelf for alm...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.