GEL In-Store Performance

Rough Trade NYC
Fri, 16 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$28.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About GEL

Gel return with a new 5-track EP, Persona, to make their Blue Grape Music debut. In just a few short years, Gel have grown to become one of the most exciting bands coming out of the world of aggressive music. The New Jersey-based five-piece make ultra-visc Read more

Event information

GEL will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC on Friday, August 16th at 6pm, for a live performance in support of their new EP Persona, out on Blue Grape Music.

  • Performance will begin promptly at 6pm, please arrive a few minutes early.
All ages
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

GEL

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Doors open5:45 pm

