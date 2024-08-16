DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Gel return with a new 5-track EP, Persona, to make their Blue Grape Music debut. In just a few short years, Gel have grown to become one of the most exciting bands coming out of the world of aggressive music. The New Jersey-based five-piece make ultra-visc
GEL will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC on Friday, August 16th at 6pm, for a live performance in support of their new EP Persona, out on Blue Grape Music.
