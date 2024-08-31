Top track

Rampa & Sparrow & Barbossa - Champion

Headliner TBA (Labor Day Weekend) (Presented by Forest Döwn Under)

Somewhere Nowhere NYC
Sat, 31 Aug, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$69.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On Saturday, August 31st, Forest Döwn Under presents (headliner to be announced on August 11th) at Somewhere Nowhere NYC. Labor Day Weekend Edition.

To purchase a VIP Table: https://somewherenowherenyc.com/swnw-events/

All Pre-Purchased Admissions Must A...

This is a 21+ event (Valid Government issued ID required).
Presented by Somewhere Nowhere and Forest Döwn Under
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Somewhere Nowhere NYC

112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

