A Night In Havana (2nd House)

The Piano Bar Soho
Wed, 28 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Celebrating the rhythm, energy, and infectious Cuban beats, this month with a special series from Pablo Barrios and his trio. This iconic ensemble will transport you to the lively streets of Latin America infusing salsa, jazz and Cuban rhythms. Prepare for...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Piano Bar Soho.
The Piano Bar Soho

16 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BT, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

